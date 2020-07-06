Rent Calculator
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM
8430 Timberbrook Lane
8430 Timberbrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8430 Timberbrook Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have any available units?
8430 Timberbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have?
Some of 8430 Timberbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8430 Timberbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8430 Timberbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 Timberbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8430 Timberbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8430 Timberbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
