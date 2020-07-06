All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8430 Timberbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8430 Timberbrook Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

8430 Timberbrook Lane

8430 Timberbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8430 Timberbrook Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have any available units?
8430 Timberbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have?
Some of 8430 Timberbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8430 Timberbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8430 Timberbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 Timberbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8430 Timberbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 8430 Timberbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 Timberbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8430 Timberbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University