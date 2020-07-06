Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8411 La Prada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8411 La Prada Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:19 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8411 La Prada Drive
8411 La Prada Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8411 La Prada Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have any available units?
8411 La Prada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8411 La Prada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8411 La Prada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 La Prada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive offer parking?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have a pool?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have accessible units?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 La Prada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University