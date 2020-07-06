All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8411 La Prada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8411 La Prada Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:19 PM

8411 La Prada Drive

8411 La Prada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8411 La Prada Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 La Prada Drive have any available units?
8411 La Prada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8411 La Prada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8411 La Prada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 La Prada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive offer parking?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have a pool?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have accessible units?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 La Prada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8411 La Prada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8411 La Prada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University