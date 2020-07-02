Rent Calculator
8407 Glen Regal Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:02 AM
8407 Glen Regal Drive
8407 Glen Regal Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8407 Glen Regal Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Large treed lot, large fenced back yard. Conveniently located near Central Expwy (US Hwy 75) and LBJ (I-635) with fast and easy access to all directions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8407 Glen Regal Drive have any available units?
8407 Glen Regal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8407 Glen Regal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8407 Glen Regal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 Glen Regal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8407 Glen Regal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8407 Glen Regal Drive offer parking?
No, 8407 Glen Regal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8407 Glen Regal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 Glen Regal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 Glen Regal Drive have a pool?
No, 8407 Glen Regal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8407 Glen Regal Drive have accessible units?
No, 8407 Glen Regal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 Glen Regal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 Glen Regal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 Glen Regal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 Glen Regal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
