8404 Forest Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Tasteful townhome right off of TI Blvd! Nice and open living, dining, and kitchen area downstairs along with a half bath and covered patio. Master bedroom and bath are upstairs along with a stacked washer dryer and a spacious walk in closet. Beautiful spanish tile throughout as well as newer cabinets and appliances. Refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven range, and microwave are all included. Unit comes with one assigned carport space and a community pool. Tenant pays electric only, water is covered in the rent.