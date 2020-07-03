All apartments in Dallas
Location

8404 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Tasteful townhome right off of TI Blvd! Nice and open living, dining, and kitchen area downstairs along with a half bath and covered patio. Master bedroom and bath are upstairs along with a stacked washer dryer and a spacious walk in closet. Beautiful spanish tile throughout as well as newer cabinets and appliances. Refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven range, and microwave are all included. Unit comes with one assigned carport space and a community pool. Tenant pays electric only, water is covered in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 Forest Lane have any available units?
8404 Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8404 Forest Lane have?
Some of 8404 Forest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8404 Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8404 Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8404 Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8404 Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 8404 Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8404 Forest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 Forest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8404 Forest Lane has a pool.
Does 8404 Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 8404 Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8404 Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.

