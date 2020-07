Amenities

As you walk into this warm and inviting 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome, you will immediately feel at home. Lots of natural light. Natural fireplace in the living room. This townhome boast a balcony off the master bedroom and also a private patio for relaxing and entertaining. Both bedrooms has it own private bathrooms. Space in all rooms has been wonderfully allocated. Great Storage space as well. Washer and dryer are included. Community pool on property. Must see.