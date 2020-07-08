All apartments in Dallas
8401 Skillman St

8401 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

8401 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $760-870 / 505-650 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1069

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Skillman St have any available units?
8401 Skillman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 Skillman St have?
Some of 8401 Skillman St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Skillman St currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Skillman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Skillman St pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Skillman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8401 Skillman St offer parking?
No, 8401 Skillman St does not offer parking.
Does 8401 Skillman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 Skillman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Skillman St have a pool?
Yes, 8401 Skillman St has a pool.
Does 8401 Skillman St have accessible units?
No, 8401 Skillman St does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Skillman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8401 Skillman St has units with dishwashers.

