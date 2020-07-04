All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

837 Emberwood Drive

837 Emberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

837 Emberwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Emberwood Drive have any available units?
837 Emberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Emberwood Drive have?
Some of 837 Emberwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Emberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
837 Emberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Emberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 837 Emberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 837 Emberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 837 Emberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 837 Emberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Emberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Emberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 837 Emberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 837 Emberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 837 Emberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Emberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 Emberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

