3 bedroom 2 full bath home with updated carpet and interior paint throughout. Features washer and dryer area with hookups, kitchen with appliances, 1 car garage, with additional parking space in long driveway. Large spacious backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have any available units?
8355 Lake Anna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have?
Some of 8355 Lake Anna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Lake Anna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Lake Anna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.