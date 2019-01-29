All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8355 Lake Anna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8355 Lake Anna Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8355 Lake Anna Drive

8355 Lake Anna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8355 Lake Anna Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 full bath home with updated carpet and interior paint throughout. Features washer and dryer area with hookups, kitchen with appliances, 1 car garage, with additional parking space in long driveway. Large spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have any available units?
8355 Lake Anna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have?
Some of 8355 Lake Anna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Lake Anna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Lake Anna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8355 Lake Anna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8355 Lake Anna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8355 Lake Anna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8355 Lake Anna Drive offers parking.
Does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8355 Lake Anna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have a pool?
No, 8355 Lake Anna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have accessible units?
No, 8355 Lake Anna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8355 Lake Anna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8355 Lake Anna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University