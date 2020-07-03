8315 Lullwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Very spacious 2 bed 2 bath. Newly updated open kitchen with fireplace and new floors. Tons of storage, walk-in closet, 2 living areas. full size washer and dryer hookups. Newly installed energy efficient windows along with radiant barrier in the attic will significantly reduce your electricity bill. Also enjoy the amazing backyard with a creek behind. Very scenic for being in the city. it is very close to white rock lake, downtown, 75 or 635. Owner will take care of the yard maintenance. Staging pictures are from the other side without fireplace.