8310 Teresa Drive

Quaint home with near by access to highway and about 15 min from down town Dallas. Close to parks and grocery stores. home offers a large living room and oversize laundry room. Home offers a large and inviting back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
