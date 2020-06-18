All apartments in Dallas
8310 Teresa Drive

8310 Teresa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8310 Teresa Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Quaint home with near by access to highway and about 15 min from down town Dallas. Close to parks and grocery stores. home offers a large living room and oversize laundry room. Home offers a large and inviting back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Teresa Drive have any available units?
8310 Teresa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 Teresa Drive have?
Some of 8310 Teresa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 Teresa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Teresa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Teresa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8310 Teresa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8310 Teresa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8310 Teresa Drive offers parking.
Does 8310 Teresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 Teresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Teresa Drive have a pool?
No, 8310 Teresa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8310 Teresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 8310 Teresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Teresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8310 Teresa Drive has units with dishwashers.

