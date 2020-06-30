All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

8309 Moorcroft

8309 Moorcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Moorcroft Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Lakeland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in a Quite Neighbor hood. From Highway 30, Exit St Francis and Left on St Francis, West on St Francis to Moorcroft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Moorcroft have any available units?
8309 Moorcroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8309 Moorcroft currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Moorcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Moorcroft pet-friendly?
No, 8309 Moorcroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8309 Moorcroft offer parking?
No, 8309 Moorcroft does not offer parking.
Does 8309 Moorcroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 Moorcroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Moorcroft have a pool?
No, 8309 Moorcroft does not have a pool.
Does 8309 Moorcroft have accessible units?
No, 8309 Moorcroft does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Moorcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 Moorcroft has units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 Moorcroft have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 Moorcroft does not have units with air conditioning.

