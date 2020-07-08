All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:59 AM

829 N Crawford Street

829 North Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Location

829 North Crawford Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Lovely, updated, vintage duplex unit built in 1925. Single parking in rear plus one space on the street. Recently updated mechanicals and cosmetics. Experience Bishop Arts, Zang Triangle, and Lake Cliff Park. Lovely area walk to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

