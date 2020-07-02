All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:58 PM

828 Woodrock Drive

828 Woodrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

828 Woodrock Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Woodrock Drive have any available units?
828 Woodrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Woodrock Drive have?
Some of 828 Woodrock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Woodrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 Woodrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Woodrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 828 Woodrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 828 Woodrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 828 Woodrock Drive offers parking.
Does 828 Woodrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Woodrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Woodrock Drive have a pool?
No, 828 Woodrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 828 Woodrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 828 Woodrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Woodrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Woodrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

