Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:41 PM

826 Amarosa Road

826 Amarosa Road · No Longer Available
Location

826 Amarosa Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Amarosa Road have any available units?
826 Amarosa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 826 Amarosa Road currently offering any rent specials?
826 Amarosa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Amarosa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Amarosa Road is pet friendly.
Does 826 Amarosa Road offer parking?
No, 826 Amarosa Road does not offer parking.
Does 826 Amarosa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Amarosa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Amarosa Road have a pool?
No, 826 Amarosa Road does not have a pool.
Does 826 Amarosa Road have accessible units?
No, 826 Amarosa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Amarosa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Amarosa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Amarosa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Amarosa Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
