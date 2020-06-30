8237 centipede

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room new construction

Location, location, location!!! Beautiful new home built in 2019 at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! Plano ISD. Easy access to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121 and Legacy West. Closed to shopping, dining and amenities. Great open floor plan with high ceiling. Beautiful nail down wood floor in most area of first floor. Modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Granite Counter Top, Pendent Lights, Built-In Oven and Microwave. Master suite with a large spa-like bath, guest bedroom with a full shower bathroom on the first floor. Game room, media room and three bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor.