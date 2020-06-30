All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:28 AM

8237 centipede

8237 Centipede Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8237 Centipede Ct, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Location, location, location!!! Beautiful new home built in 2019 at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! Plano ISD. Easy access to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121 and Legacy West. Closed to shopping, dining and amenities. Great open floor plan with high ceiling. Beautiful nail down wood floor in most area of first floor. Modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Granite Counter Top, Pendent Lights, Built-In Oven and Microwave. Master suite with a large spa-like bath, guest bedroom with a full shower bathroom on the first floor. Game room, media room and three bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 centipede have any available units?
8237 centipede doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8237 centipede have?
Some of 8237 centipede's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8237 centipede currently offering any rent specials?
8237 centipede is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 centipede pet-friendly?
No, 8237 centipede is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8237 centipede offer parking?
Yes, 8237 centipede offers parking.
Does 8237 centipede have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 centipede does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 centipede have a pool?
No, 8237 centipede does not have a pool.
Does 8237 centipede have accessible units?
No, 8237 centipede does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 centipede have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8237 centipede has units with dishwashers.

