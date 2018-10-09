All apartments in Dallas
8234 Stony Creek Drive
8234 Stony Creek Drive

8234 Stony Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8234 Stony Creek Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Extraordinary oversized creek lot on over one third of an acre in one of east Dallas’ most desirable neighborhoods, just minutes from the Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. This recently updated three-bed, two bath mid-century beauty features a large gourmet kitchen with island, refrigerator, and Professional Series convection oven and microwave. Other features include a tankless water heater, ring security system, built-in mudroom, new LED light fixtures, barn door, washer, gas dryer and fresh paint throughout. All overlooking stunningly landscaped backyard with huge patio, perfect for summer entertaining. Yard care will be included! Patio furniture and grill to stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8234 Stony Creek Drive have any available units?
8234 Stony Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8234 Stony Creek Drive have?
Some of 8234 Stony Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8234 Stony Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8234 Stony Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8234 Stony Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8234 Stony Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8234 Stony Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8234 Stony Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8234 Stony Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8234 Stony Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8234 Stony Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8234 Stony Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8234 Stony Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8234 Stony Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8234 Stony Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8234 Stony Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

