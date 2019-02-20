Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8209 Ferguson Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8209 Ferguson Rd.
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:40 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8209 Ferguson Rd.
8209 Ferguson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8209 Ferguson Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Forest Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5228850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8209 Ferguson Rd. have any available units?
8209 Ferguson Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8209 Ferguson Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8209 Ferguson Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 Ferguson Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8209 Ferguson Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8209 Ferguson Rd. offer parking?
No, 8209 Ferguson Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8209 Ferguson Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 Ferguson Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 Ferguson Rd. have a pool?
No, 8209 Ferguson Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8209 Ferguson Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8209 Ferguson Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 Ferguson Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 Ferguson Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8209 Ferguson Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8209 Ferguson Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University