Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8205 Benares Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8205 Benares Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:48 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8205 Benares Drive
8205 Benares Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8205 Benares Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom and 1.5 bath house. Great location. Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8205 Benares Drive have any available units?
8205 Benares Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8205 Benares Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Benares Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Benares Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 Benares Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8205 Benares Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8205 Benares Drive offers parking.
Does 8205 Benares Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Benares Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Benares Drive have a pool?
No, 8205 Benares Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Benares Drive have accessible units?
No, 8205 Benares Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Benares Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8205 Benares Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 Benares Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 Benares Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University