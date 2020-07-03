Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 820 Morrell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
820 Morrell Avenue
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:58 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
820 Morrell Avenue
820 Morrell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
820 Morrell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No smoking. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 Morrell Avenue have any available units?
820 Morrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 820 Morrell Avenue have?
Some of 820 Morrell Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 820 Morrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Morrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Morrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 820 Morrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 820 Morrell Avenue offer parking?
No, 820 Morrell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 820 Morrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Morrell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Morrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 Morrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 Morrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 Morrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Morrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Morrell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University