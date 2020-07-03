Rent Calculator
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
819 Buckalew
819 Buckalew Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
819 Buckalew Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 Buckalew have any available units?
819 Buckalew doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 819 Buckalew currently offering any rent specials?
819 Buckalew is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Buckalew pet-friendly?
No, 819 Buckalew is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 819 Buckalew offer parking?
Yes, 819 Buckalew offers parking.
Does 819 Buckalew have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Buckalew does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Buckalew have a pool?
No, 819 Buckalew does not have a pool.
Does 819 Buckalew have accessible units?
No, 819 Buckalew does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Buckalew have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Buckalew does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Buckalew have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Buckalew does not have units with air conditioning.
