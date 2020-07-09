818 East Woodin Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75216 Cedar Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Available For Immediate Move In. This property features updated fixtures, tile, granite counter and refurbished original hardwoods. Large fenced in backyard with wood patio and covered concrete pad.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 E Woodin Boulevard have any available units?
818 E Woodin Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 E Woodin Boulevard have?
Some of 818 E Woodin Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 E Woodin Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
818 E Woodin Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.