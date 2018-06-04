8179 San Benito Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bed 3 bath home with study and an additional room that could be bed 5, tucked away on an half acre oversized lot, lined with a canopy of mature trees in desirable Forest Hills. Enjoy the abundance of natural sunlight, with large windows in the family room, that look out into the spacious backyard with plenty of room for kids to run and play. Plenty of storage and counter space, and easily transitions into the family room. This functional floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Quick access to the recreation at White Rock Lake, Arboretum, jogging and biking trails, & close to Casa Linda & Lakewood shopping and restaurants.