Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8179 San Benito Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8179 San Benito Way

8179 San Benito Way · No Longer Available
Location

8179 San Benito Way, Dallas, TX 75218
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bed 3 bath home with study and an additional room that could be bed 5, tucked away on an half acre oversized lot, lined with a canopy of mature trees in desirable Forest Hills. Enjoy the abundance of natural sunlight, with large windows in the family room, that look out into the spacious backyard with plenty of room for kids to run and play. Plenty of storage and counter space, and easily transitions into the family room. This functional floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Quick access to the recreation at White Rock Lake, Arboretum, jogging and biking trails, & close to Casa Linda & Lakewood shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8179 San Benito Way have any available units?
8179 San Benito Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8179 San Benito Way have?
Some of 8179 San Benito Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8179 San Benito Way currently offering any rent specials?
8179 San Benito Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8179 San Benito Way pet-friendly?
No, 8179 San Benito Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8179 San Benito Way offer parking?
Yes, 8179 San Benito Way offers parking.
Does 8179 San Benito Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8179 San Benito Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8179 San Benito Way have a pool?
No, 8179 San Benito Way does not have a pool.
Does 8179 San Benito Way have accessible units?
No, 8179 San Benito Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8179 San Benito Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8179 San Benito Way has units with dishwashers.

