816 Valdez Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features rich hardwood flooring, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook for mornings with the family. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet or enjoy the fresh air from the fenced backyard.