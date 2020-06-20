All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
816 Valdez Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

816 Valdez Drive

816 Valdez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

816 Valdez Drive, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features rich hardwood flooring, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook for mornings with the family. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet or enjoy the fresh air from the fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Valdez Drive have any available units?
816 Valdez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Valdez Drive have?
Some of 816 Valdez Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Valdez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Valdez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Valdez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 816 Valdez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 816 Valdez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Valdez Drive offers parking.
Does 816 Valdez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Valdez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Valdez Drive have a pool?
No, 816 Valdez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 816 Valdez Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Valdez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Valdez Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Valdez Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

