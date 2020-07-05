Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8133 Ferguson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8133 Ferguson Road
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8133 Ferguson Road
8133 Ferguson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8133 Ferguson Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Forest Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and updated home, move-in ready. No smoking, no section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8133 Ferguson Road have any available units?
8133 Ferguson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8133 Ferguson Road have?
Some of 8133 Ferguson Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8133 Ferguson Road currently offering any rent specials?
8133 Ferguson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 Ferguson Road pet-friendly?
No, 8133 Ferguson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8133 Ferguson Road offer parking?
Yes, 8133 Ferguson Road offers parking.
Does 8133 Ferguson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8133 Ferguson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 Ferguson Road have a pool?
No, 8133 Ferguson Road does not have a pool.
Does 8133 Ferguson Road have accessible units?
No, 8133 Ferguson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 Ferguson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8133 Ferguson Road has units with dishwashers.
