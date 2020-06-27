All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
8131 Rylie Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8131 Rylie Road

8131 Rylie Road · No Longer Available
Location

8131 Rylie Road, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes new paint, laminate and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a completely fenced-in property! The home is in south Pleasant Grove, near Trinity Forest Adventure Park. It's also a short drive from Fireside Park and Recreation Center, and Hilda's Grocery for all your shopping needs. The home offers very easy access to both I-20 and 175.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 Rylie Road have any available units?
8131 Rylie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8131 Rylie Road have?
Some of 8131 Rylie Road's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 Rylie Road currently offering any rent specials?
8131 Rylie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 Rylie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8131 Rylie Road is pet friendly.
Does 8131 Rylie Road offer parking?
No, 8131 Rylie Road does not offer parking.
Does 8131 Rylie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8131 Rylie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 Rylie Road have a pool?
No, 8131 Rylie Road does not have a pool.
Does 8131 Rylie Road have accessible units?
No, 8131 Rylie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 Rylie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8131 Rylie Road does not have units with dishwashers.

