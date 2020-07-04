All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9

8127 Stonehurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

8127 Stonehurst Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways and TRE Station. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8127-stonehurst-st

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8127-stonehurst-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 have any available units?
8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 currently offering any rent specials?
8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 pet-friendly?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 offer parking?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 does not offer parking.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 have a pool?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 does not have a pool.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 have accessible units?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St Unit: 9 does not have units with air conditioning.

