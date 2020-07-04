All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8127 Stonehurst St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8127 Stonehurst St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:53 PM

8127 Stonehurst St

8127 Stonehurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8127 Stonehurst Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways and TRE Station. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 Stonehurst St have any available units?
8127 Stonehurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8127 Stonehurst St currently offering any rent specials?
8127 Stonehurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 Stonehurst St pet-friendly?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St offer parking?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St does not offer parking.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St have a pool?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St does not have a pool.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St have accessible units?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8127 Stonehurst St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8127 Stonehurst St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University