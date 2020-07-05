All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8118 Woodhue Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8118 Woodhue Road

8118 Woodhue Road · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

8118 Woodhue Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Lakeland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully home sits on a large corner lot located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes from White Rock Lake and The Arboretum. This mid-century home features updated windows, custom cabinetry throughout and quartzite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The second living room is spacious & opens to the kitchen which features all updated SS appliances and walk-in pantry. The dining room includes a custom built-in Butler's Pantry. Other features: beautifully scraped and stained original hardwood floors in front living room, hall and bedrooms, and porcelain tile in main living area, kitchen and baths.

No smokers. Pets Negotiable. Check availability date. No housing Vochers. No section 8 Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Woodhue Road have any available units?
8118 Woodhue Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 Woodhue Road have?
Some of 8118 Woodhue Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 Woodhue Road currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Woodhue Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Woodhue Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8118 Woodhue Road is pet friendly.
Does 8118 Woodhue Road offer parking?
Yes, 8118 Woodhue Road offers parking.
Does 8118 Woodhue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8118 Woodhue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Woodhue Road have a pool?
No, 8118 Woodhue Road does not have a pool.
Does 8118 Woodhue Road have accessible units?
No, 8118 Woodhue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 Woodhue Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 Woodhue Road has units with dishwashers.

