8118 Woodhue Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully home sits on a large corner lot located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes from White Rock Lake and The Arboretum. This mid-century home features updated windows, custom cabinetry throughout and quartzite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The second living room is spacious & opens to the kitchen which features all updated SS appliances and walk-in pantry. The dining room includes a custom built-in Butler's Pantry. Other features: beautifully scraped and stained original hardwood floors in front living room, hall and bedrooms, and porcelain tile in main living area, kitchen and baths.



No smokers. Pets Negotiable. Check availability date. No housing Vochers. No section 8 Accepted.