Dallas
Find more places like 8110 Skillman Street.
Dallas, TX
8110 Skillman Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:31 PM
8110 Skillman Street
8110 Skillman Street
·
No Longer Available
8110 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Lovely second story two bedroom one bathroom condo with laminate wood floors throughout. Granite counters. Updated kitchen cabinets.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 8110 Skillman Street have any available units?
8110 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8110 Skillman Street have?
Some of 8110 Skillman Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8110 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
8110 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 8110 Skillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8110 Skillman Street offer parking?
No, 8110 Skillman Street does not offer parking.
Does 8110 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 Skillman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 Skillman Street have a pool?
No, 8110 Skillman Street does not have a pool.
Does 8110 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 8110 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8110 Skillman Street has units with dishwashers.
