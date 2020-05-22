All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Elsbeth Street

810 Elsbeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 Elsbeth Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, one bathroom remodeled with new paint and hardwood floors. Ready for your client.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Elsbeth Street have any available units?
810 Elsbeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 810 Elsbeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Elsbeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Elsbeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 810 Elsbeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 810 Elsbeth Street offer parking?
No, 810 Elsbeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 810 Elsbeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Elsbeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Elsbeth Street have a pool?
No, 810 Elsbeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Elsbeth Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Elsbeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Elsbeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Elsbeth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Elsbeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Elsbeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

