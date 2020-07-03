808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202

Amenities

The building has a beautiful view that is facing the pond at Colorado Park .

We would love to welcome residents to our new and improved unit! This apartment is beautifully renovated with great new flooring. We also love to inform new residents about the surrounding community. The View Apartments is conveniently located in Dallas, TX. In addition the nearby Dallas Independent Recognized Schools. In fact, James Bowie Elementary School, Hector P. Garcia Middle School, and WH Adamson High School are just minutes away from the property. Wonderful lake view. Lake Cliff Park and Oak Cliff Founders Park just across the street. There are even several places to dine at off of N. Zang Blvd. along with convenience stores in the same area. The 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes have beautiful floor plans designed for comfort. Don't forget to bring Lassy or whiskers along for the ride, because we allow pets too! Laundry facilities are on-site to make daily tasks easy, making this the ideal location for anyone in need of a comfortable apartment home.Se Habla Espanol