Last updated September 18 2019 at 4:55 PM

808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202

808 Blaylock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Blaylock Drive, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
The building has a beautiful view that is facing the pond at Colorado Park .
We would love to welcome residents to our new and improved unit! This apartment is beautifully renovated with great new flooring. We also love to inform new residents about the surrounding community. The View Apartments is conveniently located in Dallas, TX. In addition the nearby Dallas Independent Recognized Schools. In fact, James Bowie Elementary School, Hector P. Garcia Middle School, and WH Adamson High School are just minutes away from the property. Wonderful lake view. Lake Cliff Park and Oak Cliff Founders Park just across the street. There are even several places to dine at off of N. Zang Blvd. along with convenience stores in the same area. The 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes have beautiful floor plans designed for comfort. Don't forget to bring Lassy or whiskers along for the ride, because we allow pets too! Laundry facilities are on-site to make daily tasks easy, making this the ideal location for anyone in need of a comfortable apartment home.Se Habla Espanol

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 have any available units?
808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 have?
Some of 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking.
Is 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Blaylock Dr, Apt 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

