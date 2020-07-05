Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
807 Havenwood Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:52 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 Havenwood Drive
807 Havenwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
807 Havenwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
**4 BED, 2 BATH HOME.**EASY ACCESS TO I-20 AND I-35.**BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORING**HUGE BACKYARD**NO SECTION 8 APPLICANTS PLEASE*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Havenwood Drive have any available units?
807 Havenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 807 Havenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Havenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Havenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 807 Havenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 807 Havenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 Havenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 807 Havenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Havenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Havenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 807 Havenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 Havenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Havenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Havenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Havenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Havenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Havenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
