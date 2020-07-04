Rent Calculator
805 Oak Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
805 Oak Park Drive
805 Oak Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
805 Oak Park Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
1 Story brick home in highly desired area, 3 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted. Minutes away from Downtown Dallas and Bishop Arts District, near I20, I35 and 67 highways. Lease eith the option to buy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Oak Park Drive have any available units?
805 Oak Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 805 Oak Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Oak Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Oak Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Oak Park Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 805 Oak Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Oak Park Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Oak Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Oak Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Oak Park Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Oak Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Oak Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Oak Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Oak Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Oak Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Oak Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Oak Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
