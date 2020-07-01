All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
805 Newell Avenue
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:57 AM

805 Newell Avenue

805 Newell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 Newell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Charming updated Tudor on prime street Hollywood Heights conservation district. A rare find being a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. heated pool and spa, wrap around porch, open living and dining room updated kitchen w ss appliances, granite countertops. updated bathrooms. Wake up every morning with stunning views of your oasis from the master bedroom with attached bathroom. Walkin closet. This gem features hardwoods, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, new hvac. Fresh paint. Fee for pool and yard maintenance to be paid monthly to landlord. LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY! 10 min to downtown or Dallas Country club. 5 min to Lakewood Village, Tennison Park, Whole Foods. Ride your bike to White Rock Lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Newell Avenue have any available units?
805 Newell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Newell Avenue have?
Some of 805 Newell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Newell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 Newell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Newell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 805 Newell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 805 Newell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 805 Newell Avenue offers parking.
Does 805 Newell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Newell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Newell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 805 Newell Avenue has a pool.
Does 805 Newell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 Newell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Newell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Newell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

