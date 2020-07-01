805 Newell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Charming updated Tudor on prime street Hollywood Heights conservation district. A rare find being a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. heated pool and spa, wrap around porch, open living and dining room updated kitchen w ss appliances, granite countertops. updated bathrooms. Wake up every morning with stunning views of your oasis from the master bedroom with attached bathroom. Walkin closet. This gem features hardwoods, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, new hvac. Fresh paint. Fee for pool and yard maintenance to be paid monthly to landlord. LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY! 10 min to downtown or Dallas Country club. 5 min to Lakewood Village, Tennison Park, Whole Foods. Ride your bike to White Rock Lake