Dallas, TX
8023 Silverdale Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:20 PM
1 of 30
8023 Silverdale Drive
8023 Silverdale Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8023 Silverdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3/2/2 ready for immediate move in!! Close to all shopping, schools, and highways. 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8023 Silverdale Drive have any available units?
8023 Silverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8023 Silverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8023 Silverdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 Silverdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8023 Silverdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8023 Silverdale Drive offer parking?
No, 8023 Silverdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8023 Silverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 Silverdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 Silverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 8023 Silverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8023 Silverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8023 Silverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 Silverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8023 Silverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8023 Silverdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8023 Silverdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
