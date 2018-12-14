All apartments in Dallas
8022 Komalty Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8022 Komalty Drive

8022 Komalty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8022 Komalty Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near WA Blair Elementary School, Hunt's Food, McDonald's, Dollar General, Metro by T-Mobile, All-Star Bingo and much more. The home is just three houses away from the bus stop and provides easy access to 175.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 Komalty Drive have any available units?
8022 Komalty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8022 Komalty Drive have?
Some of 8022 Komalty Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8022 Komalty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Komalty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Komalty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8022 Komalty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8022 Komalty Drive offer parking?
No, 8022 Komalty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8022 Komalty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8022 Komalty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Komalty Drive have a pool?
No, 8022 Komalty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8022 Komalty Drive have accessible units?
No, 8022 Komalty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Komalty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 Komalty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

