All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8017 Huttig Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8017 Huttig Ave
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

8017 Huttig Ave

8017 Huttig Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8017 Huttig Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections in a laundry room, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located near Umphress Park, Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School, Pollo Regio, Planet Fitness, Walgreens, KFC, Chase Bank, Wendy's and much more along Buckner Blvd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Huttig Ave have any available units?
8017 Huttig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 Huttig Ave have?
Some of 8017 Huttig Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Huttig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Huttig Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Huttig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 Huttig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8017 Huttig Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8017 Huttig Ave offers parking.
Does 8017 Huttig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Huttig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Huttig Ave have a pool?
No, 8017 Huttig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Huttig Ave have accessible units?
No, 8017 Huttig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Huttig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 Huttig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University