Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
801 Wayne Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 Wayne Street
801 Wayne St
·
No Longer Available
Location
801 Wayne St, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Wayne Street have any available units?
801 Wayne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 801 Wayne Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 Wayne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Wayne Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 Wayne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 801 Wayne Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 Wayne Street offers parking.
Does 801 Wayne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Wayne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Wayne Street have a pool?
No, 801 Wayne Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 Wayne Street have accessible units?
No, 801 Wayne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Wayne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Wayne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Wayne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Wayne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
