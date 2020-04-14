Rent Calculator
Dallas
Find more places like 801 CRAWFORD STREET.
801 CRAWFORD STREET
Last updated January 9 2020
801 CRAWFORD STREET
801 North Crawford Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
801 North Crawford Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This is a beautiful duplex close to bishop arts district.
AC/Heat is central air. Pets are allowed with pet rent, please contact us with details. carport parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 CRAWFORD STREET have any available units?
801 CRAWFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 801 CRAWFORD STREET have?
Some of 801 CRAWFORD STREET's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 CRAWFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
801 CRAWFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 CRAWFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 CRAWFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 801 CRAWFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 801 CRAWFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 801 CRAWFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 CRAWFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 CRAWFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 801 CRAWFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 801 CRAWFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 801 CRAWFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 801 CRAWFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 CRAWFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
