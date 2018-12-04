All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:41 AM

8001 Rothington Road

8001 Rothington Road · No Longer Available
Location

8001 Rothington Road, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Nice town home near Skyline High school, This property features wood floors in the first floor, Enjoy the living area, kitchen and dinning rooms, a half bath and your own hookups for washer and dryer.
In the second floor, there are two very nice sized bedrooms that share the full bath with bathtub.
Overall area is close to 1100 sq ft.
Directions from Dallas, take I-30 East, turn right on Buckner, right on Chariot, Building will be on your right hand side just before Skyline High school.
Restaurants, shopping mall and Walmart within a couple of miles.
LISTNG REAL ESTATE AGENT IS ALSO THE OWNER

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 8001 Rothington Road have any available units?
8001 Rothington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 Rothington Road have?
Some of 8001 Rothington Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Rothington Road currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Rothington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Rothington Road pet-friendly?
No, 8001 Rothington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8001 Rothington Road offer parking?
No, 8001 Rothington Road does not offer parking.
Does 8001 Rothington Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8001 Rothington Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Rothington Road have a pool?
No, 8001 Rothington Road does not have a pool.
Does 8001 Rothington Road have accessible units?
No, 8001 Rothington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Rothington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 Rothington Road does not have units with dishwashers.

