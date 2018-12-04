8001 Rothington Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Nice town home near Skyline High school, This property features wood floors in the first floor, Enjoy the living area, kitchen and dinning rooms, a half bath and your own hookups for washer and dryer.

In the second floor, there are two very nice sized bedrooms that share the full bath with bathtub.

Overall area is close to 1100 sq ft.

Directions from Dallas, take I-30 East, turn right on Buckner, right on Chariot, Building will be on your right hand side just before Skyline High school.

Restaurants, shopping mall and Walmart within a couple of miles.

LISTNG REAL ESTATE AGENT IS ALSO THE OWNER