Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7960 La Cosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7960 La Cosa Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7960 La Cosa Drive
7960 La Cosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7960 La Cosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Spring Creek
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
updated 3 beds 2 baths house in prime location! kitchen features granite counter tops. large living room with hard flooring. come to check it out before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7960 La Cosa Drive have any available units?
7960 La Cosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7960 La Cosa Drive have?
Some of 7960 La Cosa Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7960 La Cosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7960 La Cosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7960 La Cosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7960 La Cosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7960 La Cosa Drive offer parking?
No, 7960 La Cosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7960 La Cosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7960 La Cosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7960 La Cosa Drive have a pool?
No, 7960 La Cosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7960 La Cosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 7960 La Cosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7960 La Cosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7960 La Cosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University