Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7943 Silverdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7943 Silverdale Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 6:40 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7943 Silverdale Drive
7943 Silverdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7943 Silverdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bath is ready to move in. Fresh paint, hardwood flooring and kitchen new appliances.
Minutes away from downtown Dallas .
SECTION 8 is Highly Welcome.
Agent should verify schools and room dimensions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7943 Silverdale Drive have any available units?
7943 Silverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7943 Silverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7943 Silverdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7943 Silverdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7943 Silverdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7943 Silverdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7943 Silverdale Drive offers parking.
Does 7943 Silverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7943 Silverdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7943 Silverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 7943 Silverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7943 Silverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7943 Silverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7943 Silverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7943 Silverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7943 Silverdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7943 Silverdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University