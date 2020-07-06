Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
7941 Greengate Drive
7941 Greengate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7941 Greengate Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. NEAR I-20 AND RT-67 IDEAL FOR PROFESSIONALS WHO WANT QUICK COMMUTE INTO DALLAS. ROUND THE CORNER FROM JOE POOL LAKE. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7941 Greengate Drive have any available units?
7941 Greengate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7941 Greengate Drive have?
Some of 7941 Greengate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7941 Greengate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7941 Greengate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 Greengate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7941 Greengate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7941 Greengate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7941 Greengate Drive offers parking.
Does 7941 Greengate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7941 Greengate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 Greengate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7941 Greengate Drive has a pool.
Does 7941 Greengate Drive have accessible units?
No, 7941 Greengate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 Greengate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7941 Greengate Drive has units with dishwashers.
