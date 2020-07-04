7940 Jacobie Boulevard

Completely rehabbed home in Pleasant Grove. New Windows, New Door on detached garage. New roof. New AC system, New kitchen Cabinets and Appliances, New water heater and new floor throughout. Additional living room added on.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
