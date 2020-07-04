All apartments in Dallas
/
Dallas, TX
/
7940 Jacobie Boulevard
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:33 PM

7940 Jacobie Boulevard

7940 Jacobie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7940 Jacobie Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Completely rehabbed home in Pleasant Grove. New Windows, New Door on detached garage. New roof. New AC system, New kitchen Cabinets and Appliances, New water heater and new floor throughout. Additional living room added on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Jacobie Boulevard have any available units?
7940 Jacobie Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Jacobie Boulevard have?
Some of 7940 Jacobie Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Jacobie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Jacobie Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Jacobie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7940 Jacobie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7940 Jacobie Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7940 Jacobie Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7940 Jacobie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 Jacobie Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Jacobie Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7940 Jacobie Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Jacobie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7940 Jacobie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Jacobie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 Jacobie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

