Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7924 Silverdale Dr
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:38 AM

7924 Silverdale Dr

7924 Silverdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7924 Silverdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 Silverdale Dr have any available units?
7924 Silverdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 Silverdale Dr have?
Some of 7924 Silverdale Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 Silverdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7924 Silverdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 Silverdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7924 Silverdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7924 Silverdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7924 Silverdale Dr offers parking.
Does 7924 Silverdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 Silverdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 Silverdale Dr have a pool?
No, 7924 Silverdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7924 Silverdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 7924 Silverdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 Silverdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 Silverdale Dr has units with dishwashers.

