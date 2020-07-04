All apartments in Dallas
7919 Olusta Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:06 AM

7919 Olusta Drive

7919 Olusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7919 Olusta Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage! The home is located near McDonald's, Metro by T-Mobile, Hunt's Food, Blair Elementary and the DART station and 175 for a quick commute. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 Olusta Drive have any available units?
7919 Olusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7919 Olusta Drive have?
Some of 7919 Olusta Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 Olusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7919 Olusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 Olusta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7919 Olusta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7919 Olusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7919 Olusta Drive offers parking.
Does 7919 Olusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7919 Olusta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 Olusta Drive have a pool?
No, 7919 Olusta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7919 Olusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 7919 Olusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 Olusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7919 Olusta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

