Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Large 2-story duplex unit for rent in a cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car detached garage. High ceilings, large backyard with a fire pit, fresh paint, and some new carpet. Remodeled master bathroom. In the Richardson school district. Washer and dryer hookups. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and Cottonwood Park. Spacious and private fenced backyard with your own 2 car garage. This property feels like a single family home!