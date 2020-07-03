7909 S Norvell Dr, Dallas, TX 75227 Buckner Terrace Everglade Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home. Open kitchen, dining and living areas, enclosed patio, large back and with open work shed-storage room. Fresh paint and upgrades to home. Ready for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7909 Norvell Drive have any available units?
7909 Norvell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7909 Norvell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Norvell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.