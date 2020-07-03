All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:40 PM

7909 Norvell Drive

7909 S Norvell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7909 S Norvell Dr, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home. Open kitchen, dining and living areas, enclosed patio, large back and with open work shed-storage room. Fresh paint and upgrades to home. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 Norvell Drive have any available units?
7909 Norvell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7909 Norvell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Norvell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Norvell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7909 Norvell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7909 Norvell Drive offer parking?
No, 7909 Norvell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7909 Norvell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Norvell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Norvell Drive have a pool?
No, 7909 Norvell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7909 Norvell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7909 Norvell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Norvell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7909 Norvell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7909 Norvell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7909 Norvell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

