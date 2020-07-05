Beautiful open floor plan with tall ceilings and recessed lights, Island kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, dual vanities with garden tub and shower in the master bathroom, 2 inch faux blinds through out and large back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7908 Arkan Parkway have any available units?
7908 Arkan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 Arkan Parkway have?
Some of 7908 Arkan Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 Arkan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Arkan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.