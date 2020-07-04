All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7875 Overridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7875 Overridge Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:58 AM

7875 Overridge Dr

7875 Overridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7875 Overridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, off-street parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near Umphrey Lee Elementary School, David W Carter High School, Danieldale Sprayground, Family Dollar, Dairy Queen and more! Easy access to both I-20 and 35! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7875 Overridge Dr have any available units?
7875 Overridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7875 Overridge Dr have?
Some of 7875 Overridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7875 Overridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7875 Overridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7875 Overridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7875 Overridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7875 Overridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7875 Overridge Dr offers parking.
Does 7875 Overridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7875 Overridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7875 Overridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7875 Overridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7875 Overridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7875 Overridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7875 Overridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7875 Overridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University